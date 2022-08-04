TJX pays $13 million fine for selling recalled products

Retail News
TJX pays $13 million fine for selling recalled productsWCVB 08/04/2022
TJX Companies has agreed to pay a $13 million fine to settle allegations that it sold around 1,200 items in its stores and online after the products had been recalled. The violations, which included products that posed a danger to babies, took place between 2014 and 2019, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!