Retail News

TJX pays $13 million fine for selling recalled products

WCVB 08/04/2022

TJX Companies has agreed to pay a $13 million fine to settle allegations that it sold around 1,200 items in its stores and online after the products had been recalled. The violations, which included products that posed a danger to babies, took place between 2014 and 2019, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!