Towns put a hold on retailers opening new warehouses

Municipalities in California’s Inland Empire have put a moratorium on new warehouse construction while they study how existing facilities are affecting the environment and traffic. The number of warehouses in the Inland Empire was about 650 in the early 1990s, according to an analysis by Pitzer College. Today, there are nearly 4,000. Business and labor groups warn that moratoriums will decrease tax revenues to local communities and reduce employment levels.