Toys“R”Us, under its parent company WHP Global, is set for a major revival in the U.S. with plans to open up to 24 new flagship stores and expand into airports and cruise ships. These moves mark a substantial comeback for the once-ubiquitous toy retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017. The expansion, labeled “Air, Land, and Sea,” is a testament to the strength of the Toys“R”Us brand, according to Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global.