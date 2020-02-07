Transformco looking to sell Sears Home Services business

Retail News

Reuters

Transformca, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, is looking to raise at least $1 billion by selling its Sears Home Services division, which handles appliance repairs and vinyl siding replacement, as well as kitchen and roof remodeling projects. The move to put Sears Home Services on the market continues a practice established long ago by Eddie Lampert, the company’s biggest shareholder, to sell off its most valuable assets.