Trucking companies see freight demand rebounding in 2H 2023

Trucking companies see freight demand rebounding in 2H 2023The Wall Street Journal 02/01/2023
Trucking companies expect freight volumes to pick up in the second half of the year as customers use the first six months to work through excess inventory. “The general consensus, almost unanimous, from customers that have given us feedback about their inventories has been that by the time they get through the spring, things are caught up,” said David Jackson, president and CEO of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings.
