Twitter tries to hold on to big advertisers with $250k dollar-for-dollar offer

Twitter tries to hold on to big advertisers with $250k dollar-for-dollar offerThe Wall Street Journal 01/13/2023
In efforts to correct what Elon Musk described in November as “a massive drop in revenue,” Twitter is offering to match big ad spending up to $250,000 as long as the total $500,000 is spent prior to the end of February. The deal comes with a few stipulations, including using certain Twitter products, such as its recently released keyword-avoidance tool.
