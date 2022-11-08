Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication and trespassing

Retail News
Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication and trespassingUSA Today 11/08/2022
Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson was arrested over the weekend for allegedly getting drunk and falling asleep in a home that was not his own. A woman in Fayetteville, AR, entered her home on Sunday to find a man sleeping in her bed. “Tyson was not invited to stay at the residence and the occupants did not know who he was,” according to the police report.
