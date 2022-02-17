Tyson Foods lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated workers

Retail News

CBS News

Tyson Foods is ending its requirement that fully vaccinated workers wear masks at some of its facilities. The poultry giant mandated that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 in November and has maintained its mask rule with the spread of the Omicron variant. “Though vaccinated associates are no longer required to wear a mask in our facilities, we support and respect an individual’s choice to continue wearing one,” the company said in a memo.