Tyson Foods lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated workers

Tyson Foods lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated workersCBS News 02/16/2022
Tyson Foods is ending its requirement that fully vaccinated workers wear masks at some of its facilities. The poultry giant mandated that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 in November and has maintained its mask rule with the spread of the Omicron variant. “Though vaccinated associates are no longer required to wear a mask in our facilities, we support and respect an individual’s choice to continue wearing one,” the company said in a memo.
