Retail News

Bloomberg

Senior trade officials from the U.S. and China are engaged in “candid and substantive” talks intended to address “unfair” economic practices and steps that can be taken to stabilize global supply chains. Recent reports have indicated that the Biden administration may reduce or lift some of the tariffs imported from China with the goal of lowering prices for U.S. consumers. Barca’s Plc estimates that a rollback of tariffs would cut the rate of inflation by 0.3 percent.