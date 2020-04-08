U.S. department stores struggle to stand out

Retail News
U.S. department stores struggle to stand outThe Wall Street Journal 08/04/2020
Department stores in Japan and the UK are able to carve out a clear niche that drives shopper traffic while many of their counterparts are teetering on the edge of extinction. “The U.S. players haven’t been able to replicate the same type of excitement and pizazz,” said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners. “U.S. department stores are too stale and slow.”
