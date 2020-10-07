U.S. fines Amazon for shipping orders to sanctioned nations

Retail News
U.S. fines Amazon for shipping orders to sanctioned nationsMiami Herald 07/09/2020
Amazon.com was fined more than $134,000 for selling goods and services to people living in sanctioned countries and their embassies. The U.S. Treasury Department said Amazon fulfilled orders from countries including Crimea, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria and Venezuela between 2011 and 2018 when the countries were under sanctions by the American government.
Discussions
