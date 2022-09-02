U.S. labor market added 315,000 jobs in August

Retail News
U.S. labor market added 315,000 jobs in AugustThe Washington Post 09/02/2022
The U.S. labor market increased by an estimated 315,000 jobs in August, continuing a 20-month streak of gains that has seen the economy add more jobs than were lost during the pandemic. “I think the labor market still has gas left in the tank and clearly more than we expected a few months ago, but eventually it will have to fall back to earth,” said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor.
