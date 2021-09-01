U.S. sets single-day record for COVID-19 deaths

Retail News

The Washington Post

More than 4,000 Americans lost their lives yesterday to COVID-19. Government research has found that more than half of all cases result because of contact with individuals who carry the virus but are unaware that they have it. More than 363,000 people in the U.S. have lost their lives to the virus to date, with forecasts seeing that number rising to somewhere between 405,000 and 438,000 by the end of January.