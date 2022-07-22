Uber to offer after-hours grocery ordering

Retail News
Uber to offer after-hours grocery orderingCNBC 07/22/2022
Uber has updated its delivery service offering to allow customers to place orders from grocery stores after hours, schedule deliveries and track their orders from the store to their door. Oskar Hjertonsson, head of Uber’s global grocery and new verticals business, said the company is “is betting in a huge way on grocery” and is in “a great position to build a great grocery business.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!