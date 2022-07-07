Retail News

UK’s anticompetitive watchdog investigating Amazon

Reuters 07/06/2022

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an investigation into Amazon.com to determine if the company’s business practices affect third-party sellers on its marketplace. “It’s right that we carefully investigate whether Amazon is using third-party data to give an unfair boost to its own retail business and whether it favors sellers who use its logistics and delivery services — both of which could weaken competition,” said Sarah Cardell, general counsel at the CMA.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!