UK’s anticompetitive watchdog investigating Amazon

Retail News

Reuters

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an investigation into Amazon.com to determine if the company’s business practices affect third-party sellers on its marketplace. “It’s right that we carefully investigate whether Amazon is using third-party data to give an unfair boost to its own retail business and whether it favors sellers who use its logistics and delivery services — both of which could weaken competition,” said Sarah Cardell, general counsel at the CMA.