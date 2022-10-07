Unemployment rate falls as job growth cools slightly

Retail News
Unemployment rate falls as job growth cools slightlyThe Wall Street Journal 10/07/2022
The national unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in September, down from 3.7 percent in August, as the employers added 263,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department. “We are seeing labor demand cool,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo. “But we have a long way to go towards restoring balance between supply and demand for labor.”
Discussions
