Union election set at Amazon warehouse in Staten Island

Retail News

The New York Times

Amazon.com employees working at a company warehouse in Staten Island, NY, will vote next month to accept or reject union representation at the facility. Workers will vote in person between March 25 and 30. “Our employees have always had a choice of whether or not to join a union,” said Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson for Amazon, “and our focus remains on working directly with our team to make Amazon a great place to work.”