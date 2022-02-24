Union says Amazon is interfering in legal organizing activity, again

Retail News

Reuters

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) accusing Amazon.com of removing union literature from break rooms, limiting workers’ access to the warehouse before and after shifts and forcing employees to attend anti-union meetings at a warehouse in Bessemer, AL. The NLRB ordered a new election at the warehouse after determine that Amazon unlawfully interfered in the previous vote.