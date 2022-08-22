UPS drivers say heat waves put their health at risk

Retail News

The New York Times

UPS drivers delivered packages during record heat waves in the U.S. this summer without any method to cool the back of their trucks that can reach up to 150 degrees. Federal records show that 270 UPS and United States Postal Service drivers have fallen ill and in many cases been hospitalized because of heat exposure. Drivers for FedEx and other delivery firms have had similar experiences, which is leading to calls by union locals representing drivers for improved working conditions.