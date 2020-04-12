UPS is not picking up orders from Gap, L.L. Bean, Macy’s and others

Retail News

The Hill

United Parcel Service has told workers across the country not to pick up orders from retailers and consumer-direct brands including Gap, Hot Topic, L.L. Bean, Macy’s and Nike. The message to drivers was that there are “no exceptions” to this rule as they impose temporary restrictions due to the current unprecedented volume online orders. A UPS spokesperson said the delivery service would work with “larger customers to ensure the volume gets picked up and delivered as more capacity becomes available in our network.”