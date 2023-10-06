US Restaurant Employment Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Restaurant employment in the U.S. has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, a milestone achieved for the first time in three and a half years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed a surge of 61,000 jobs in the food service sector in September, contributing significantly to the broader recovery in leisure and hospitality, which saw 96,000 jobs added. Despite ongoing challenges in some segments of the industry, acting Labor Secretary Julie Su noted that strong wage gains are fueling economic circulation and sustaining job growth, particularly in areas hardest hit at the pandemic’s outset.