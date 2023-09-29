The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the legality of state laws in Texas and Florida that restrict social media companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms. Technology industry groups, including NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), argue that these laws infringe on the First Amendment’s protection of freedom of speech. Supporters claim social media platforms engage in unacceptable censorship, while advocates for content moderation stress the importance of curbing misinformation and extremist content.