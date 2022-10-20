USDA bailing out 36K farmers in need of debt relief

Retail News

The Associated Press/Chicago Tribune

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for farmers who have gotten behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The money to assist the farms comes from $3.1 billion allocated in the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. “Through no fault of their own, our nation’s farmers and ranchers have faced incredibly tough circumstances over the last few years,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The funding included in today’s announcement helps keep our farmers farming and provides a fresh start for producers in challenging positions.”