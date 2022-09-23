USDA expands online shopping for SNAP recipients

Retail News

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week added 150 grocery chains to its list of retailers that accept that will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits online. “Online grocery shopping is a convenient, safe, secure, way to shop for food while saving SNAP participants time and money,” said Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services. “Expanding the diversity of our online shopping retailers is a critical component of our nutrition security goal to provide better access to healthy, safe, affordable foods.”