USDA providing nearly $2 billion in funding to support food banks and school meal programs

Retail News

The Washington Post

The U.S. Agriculture Department said it will provide around $2 billion to provide needed funds for food banks and school meal programs. Roughly $1.5 billion will go to food banks that have seen demand for their services increase since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “In talking to food banks and pantries across the country, here’s what we hear,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Demand is high, in terms of their need, costs have increased, labor — whether paid or volunteer — is a struggle and donations have tapered off because people think the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.”