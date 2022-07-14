Victoria’s Secret cuts 160 management jobs in corporate reorg

Retail News
Victoria’s Secret cuts 160 management jobs in corporate reorgReuters/U.S. News & World Report 07/13/2022
Victoria’s Secret & Co. has cut about five percent of its corporate staff (160 management roles) as part of a reorganization. The company also named Amy Hack as CEO of Victoria’s Secret. Ms. Hauk who has led the PINK brand since 2018 will report to Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!