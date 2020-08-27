Victoria’s Secret denies customer tracking conspiracy theory

Retail News

Fast Company

Radio frequency identification tags in bras sold by Victoria’s Secret are for tracking items through the supply chain and not for following customers after they have made a purchase, the company has said. Videos on TikTok and YouTube have raised conspiracy theories that the tags are being used to track consumers, perhaps even for illegal purposes such as sex trafficking. Snopes, the fact-checking group, published an article debunking the salacious claims, providing evidence that the tags do not have a power source and are only active within a short range of a scanner.