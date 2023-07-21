Business Insider
Waffle House workers in South Carolina have taken a stand against the frequent violence and security concerns they face while working at the restaurant chain. Unionized under the newly formed Union of Southern Service Workers, the employees have demanded better security staffing, wages, scheduling, and workplace conditions. The Union plans to continue outreach efforts to workers at other Waffle House locations and other businesses in the region to address workplace safety and inconsistent scheduling issues prevalent in the industry.
