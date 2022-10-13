Wait staff say tips shouldn’t count towards minimum wage

Retail News
Wait staff say tips shouldn’t count towards minimum wageThe New York Times 10/13/2022
Restaurant employers in 42 states have the option of paying their wait staff a “subminimum wage” with tips counted towards the minimum required. Many workers claim, however, that they are not compensated on slow weeks when tips fail to make up the difference. Washington, D.C. will include a ballot measure in November to ban subminimum wages by 2027.
