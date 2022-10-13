Walgreens beat Wall Street’s low expectations

Retail News
Walgreens beat Wall Street’s low expectationsCNBC 10/13/2022
Walgreens posted revenue of $32.45 billion versus the $32.09 expected by analysts. The drugstore and healthcare giant reported earnings of 80 cents a share, three cents better than Wall Street anticipated. The company is looking for better performance in the next fiscal year as its moves aggressively into primary care services.
