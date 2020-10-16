Walgreens blames employee bonus cuts on COVID-19

Retail News
Walgreens blames employee bonus cuts on COVID-19Chicago Tribune 10/16/2020
Walgreens has said that it will not be paying full bonuses to employees as a result of the business impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “This has been a very difficult time, but as you would expect, we are going to be very resilient,” said CEO Stefano Pessina on the company’s earnings call. The drugstore giant did not pay bonuses last year and significantly cut them in 2018, as well.
