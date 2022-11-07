Walgreens close to deal to acquire Summit Health

Retail News
Walgreens close to deal to acquire Summit HealthThe Wall Street Journal 11/07/2022
Walgreens Boots Alliance is reported to be close to making a $9 billion deal to merge its Village Practice Management business with Summit Health. Village Practice Management operates VillageMD clinics inside Walgreens’ stores and as standalone locations. Summit Health operates more than 370 doctor offices as well as CityMD urgent-care centers.
Discussions
