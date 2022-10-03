Walgreens launching automated RX fulfillment centers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Walgreens is setting up a network of prescription drug fulfillment centers to serve customers at local stores. The fulfillment centers make use of robots to fill prescriptions more quickly than human pharmacists. “This frees up the capacity of our most skilled professionals,” said Rina Shah, group vice president of pharmacy operations and services at Walgreens. “We looked at our system and said, ‘Why are we filling prescriptions the way we did in 1995?’”