Walgreens has reported incidents of screens on its in-store coolers, installed by Cooler Screens, catching fire and displaying incorrect prices or inventory information. The screens, meant to show the contents of refrigerated and frozen coolers, were authorized for installation in 700 Walgreens stores. The pharmacy chain terminated its contract with Cooler Screens earlier this year, citing contractual obligations, and Cooler Screens subsequently sued Walgreens, alleging contract violation.