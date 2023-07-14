Walmart has removed a promotion for its Walmart+ membership program from its self-checkout screens after customers accidentally purchased memberships. The company cited “customer confusion” as the reason for pulling the prompt and stated that customers who inadvertently bought the membership at self-checkout without activating it can receive a full refund. The promotion was part of Walmart Plus Week, a sales event aimed at driving new sign-ups for the membership service, which typically costs $98 per year.