Walmart experiences inventory shortages in cleaning supplies, t-paper

Retail News

CNN

Shoppers are stocking up on products such as cleaning supplies and toilet paper as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the U.S. has skyrocketed in recent weeks. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said out-of-stock levels are not where they were in the spring, but that it was still “disappointing” to see “as many out-of-stocks as we have in consumables right now generally.”