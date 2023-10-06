Walmart in Mexico Faces Antitrust Panel for Alleged Monopolistic Practices
Reuters
Walmart’s Mexico division, known as Walmex, is set to appear before an antitrust panel following allegations of monopolistic practices related to the supply and wholesale distribution of consumer goods. This comes after a three-year investigation by Mexico’s antitrust regulator, Cofece. Walmex has been granted 45 days to present its arguments and evidence, affirming that it has always operated in compliance with applicable laws to provide the best prices and quality to its customers.
