Walmart is removing self-checkout lanes from at least three stores in Albuquerque, New Mexico, replacing them with staffed checkout counters to enhance the shopping experience. Walmart spokesperson Josh Havens stated that the move is part of their continuous effort to improve customer service. The company has also previously mentioned plans to provide hands-on assistance to customers using self-checkout kiosks, which may include employees ringing up entire purchases for them.
