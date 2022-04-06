Walmart opening four ‘next gen’ automated fulfillment centers

Retail News

Walmart is opening four “next generation” fulfillment center. The first will go live this summer in Joliet, IL. David Guggina, Walmart’s senior vice president of automation and innovation, said the warehouses “will be the first of their kind for Walmart, using the powerful combination of people, robotics and machine learning to set an entirely new precedent for us on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for our associates.” The new facilities will employ 4,000 workers.