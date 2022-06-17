Walmart pulls MyPillow products from store shelves

Retail News
Walmart pulls MyPillow products from store shelvesBusiness Insider 06/17/2022
Walmart has decided to delist MyPillow products from its stores while continuing to sell the brand online. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has pushed discredited conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, claims that the retailer’s decision is politically motivated and that he and his company are being canceled. Walmart is MyPillow’s biggest distributor, according to Mr. Lindell.
