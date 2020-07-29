Walmart puts ‘Ask Sam’ voice app in the hands of associates

Retail News

USA Today

Employees at Walmart’s 5,000 stores across the U.S. can now use a voice assistant app dubbed “Ask Sam” to locate products, look up prices, receive real-time alerts and more. The app, which was developed by Sam’s Club last year, “was designed as an additional way to help associates find the answers they need to do their jobs more effectively and better serve customers,” Meng Chee, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief product officer, said in a statement.