Retail News

Walmart remodels make the chain a more fashionable place to shop

CNBC 01/30/2023

Walmart is remodeling flagship stores with brighter lighting, mannequins and eye-catching displays to drive sales in categories outside of grocery. Alvis Washington, Walmart’s vice president of marketing, store design, innovation and experience, said that customers are responding positively to the remodels. “They appreciate the fact that we’re still true to who we are as Walmart,” he said. “Great prices. But then also we now have these new brands that we’re actually showcasing in inspirational ways.”

