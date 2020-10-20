Retail News

Walmart’s BOPIS is the best

Supermarket News 10/19/2020

Walmart was rated as the best for its buy online, pick up in-store service, according to a new study released by Ipsos. The retailer, along with its Sam’s Club division, were named as two of the top three performing grocery retailers for in-store and curbside pickup as well as home delivery. H-E-B, which was second on the list, got the highest marks for service with 99 percent accuracy on orders filled.

