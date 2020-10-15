Warehouse workers say Amazon’s quotas put them at health risk

Retail News
Warehouse workers say Amazon’s quotas put them at health riskBloomberg/ZDNet 10/14/2020
Amazon.com employees at a warehouse in Staten Island, NY, say the company has reinstated warehouse productivity quotas that it promised a judge it would not reinstate during the novel coronavirus pandemic. A lawsuit filed on the workers’ behalves alleges that managers have “once again been hassling employees about productivity, and warning them that slowness could get them terminated.”
