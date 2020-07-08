Wayfair’s delivered orders doubled in its second quarter

Retail News
Wayfair’s delivered orders doubled in its second quarterBusiness Insider 08/05/2020
Wayfair enjoyed a share surge yesterday as it released news of a remarkable 84 percent increase in sales vs. the year-ago period. CEO Niraj Shah explained on an earnings call how dramatically online furniture and home furnishing buying took hold with the onset of the pandemic. “Just to put things into perspective,” said Mr. Shah, “in the quarter, we activated nearly 5 million net new customers more than the last four quarters combined.”
