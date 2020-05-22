Weekly jobless claims in the millions for ninth straight week

Retail News
Weekly jobless claims in the millions for ninth straight weekYahoo Finance 05/21/2020
Over 2.4 million workers filed their initial jobless claims last week, somewhat below the adjusted number of 2.69 million for the week prior, but still a devastating indication of the toll the coronavirus shutdown is taking on the U.S. economy. The nine-week unemployment claims total has now exceeded 38 million. The most claims last week were reported in California, estimated at 246,000, followed by New York with about 227,000.
Discussions
