Weekly jobless claims in the millions for ninth straight week

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Over 2.4 million workers filed their initial jobless claims last week, somewhat below the adjusted number of 2.69 million for the week prior, but still a devastating indication of the toll the coronavirus shutdown is taking on the U.S. economy. The nine-week unemployment claims total has now exceeded 38 million. The most claims last week were reported in California, estimated at 246,000, followed by New York with about 227,000.