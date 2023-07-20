The WeightWatchers brand has had a long and evolving history since its inception in 1963, transitioning from a strict weight-loss plan to a wellness-focused program. In recent years, faced with declining membership and competition from digital weight-loss platforms, WeightWatchers enlisted Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement to revamp its image and appeal. However, in a bold move, the company’s new CEO, Sima Sistani, is now betting on obesity drugs, particularly GLP-1s, by acquiring Sequence, a telemedicine provider that can offer these medications. This move has sparked controversy among some longtime members, who see it as a shift away from the traditional program’s values, while others are hopeful that the combination of GLP-1s and WeightWatchers’ support services will provide a new approach to tackling obesity.