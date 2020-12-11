Retail News

Whole Foods offers Thanksgiving turkey insurance

USA Today 11/11/2020

Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance have teamed up on the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, which the two companies are calling the “first-ever ‘insurance’ for the beloved centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal.” Turkeys purchased from the grocery chain by Nov. 22 are eligible for coverage that will offer a $35 gift card as compensation for birds that are burned, over or undercooked during the holiday dinner.

