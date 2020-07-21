Retail News

Whole Foods sued over firing of worker with Black Lives Matter mask

Boston.com 07/20/2020

Whole Foods workers have filed a suit in federal court in Boston claiming the grocery chain violated their civil rights after sending home workers and firing one who wore face coverings supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The chain cited a company policy against non-company messaging as the reason for its action. Plaintiffs claim the policy is selectively enforced.

