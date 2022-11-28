Whole Foods will not sell Maine lobsters anymore

Retail News

The Associated Press/Fortune

Whole Foods Market made the decision to stop selling lobsters from Maine after two organizations —Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch — ended their endorsements over concerns about how fishing practices in the state were affecting rare North Atlantic right whales. The grocer said it was “committed to working with suppliers, fisheries and environmental advocacy groups” as the situation around the whales develop. There are an estimated 340 North Atlantic right whales left.